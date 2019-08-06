Govt team pastes notice at Jauhar University; protest erupts

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A team of Uttar Pradesh Medical Education and Training officials visited Mohammad Ali Jauhar University for inspection and found it closed, after which officials pasted a notice on the university wall.

The five officials were visiting the university for inspection as a pre-requisite condition to issue a no-objection certificate for a medical college here.

"On instructions of Director General, Medical Education and Training, a five-member team visited Jauhar Institute of Medical Science, Rampur for an inspection to release a certificate for construction of a medical college," the notice read.

It further said, "Since the campus, hospital, Registrar office were found closed and no staff is here, a notice has been pasted."

Some students staged a protest alleging that the government was harassing the university administration and students.

"If the government has a problem with Azam Khan, it should deal with him and not interfere in our education," a student said.

Several complaints have been lodged against Azam Khan, who is the Chancellor of the university, for alleged land grab to build the university.

Some days ago, police carried out a raid at the university premises and recovered over 2500 expensive books allegedly stolen from some other institutes. (ANI)

