Govt tells Bangladeshi student to leave India for taking part in anti-CAA protest

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has served 'Leave India Notice' on a Bangladesh national named Afsara A Meem, a student of Visva Bharati University, for "engaging in anti-government activities".

The notice, which asks Meem to leave the country by February 29, was issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Kolkata, which comes under the Union Home Ministry.

"Meem, a Bangladeshi national, is found to have engaged in anti-government activities. And such activity being a breach of her visa, has thus committed visa violation," the notice said.

As per the notice delivered under Section 3 of the Foreigners Act, she was asked to leave the country within 15 days from the date of its receipt.

The order further stated that non-compliance will attract prosecution under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Meem allegedly took part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on February 8.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)