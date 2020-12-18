Govt to amend Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act, 2014, says CM Sawant

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The state government is likely to amend the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act, 2014 in the coming months, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while speaking at the Assocham Foundation Week on Thursday.

During the session, Sawant asserted that his government has prepared a roadmap for the coastal state's future as Goa has been growing at the rate 10.88 per cent between the years 2015-16 and 2019-21 due to faster growth in sectors like mining, pharmaceuticals and tourism.

"Our aim is to develop Goa as a skill-intensive hub of economic activity where the systems of production are enmeshed with ecological protection to ensure a quality of life that is sustainable," he said.



Explaining that an amended Investment Promotion Act will soon be passed in Goa, he said this initiative is taken to facilitate investments in key focus sectors like IT, education, films, entertainment, tourism , among others.

"Our IT policy offers many incentives while our Startup policy aims to give an opportunity to young entrepreneurs and innovative businesses in order to make Goa the preferred startup destination of India. The infrastructural projects taken up by my government is definitely going to make Goa more attractive for Investors as well as for tourists," he pointed out.

He also added that to facilitate the tourism industry extension of licences and the amendment in Excise Laws to make it more simpler and remove some provisions like requirement of police clearance every year has already been done. (ANI)

