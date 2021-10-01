Govt to begin campaign for disposal of pending matters in ministries, departments from Oct 2 to 31

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): A special campaign for disposal of pending matters will be undertaken in each ministry, department and all attached, subordinate and autonomous bodies of Central government from October 2 to October 31.

Over two lakh cases of pending public grievances and two lakh physical files for weeding have been identified for disposal in the campaign.

Aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of public grievances, references from Members of Parliament, state governments, inter-ministerial consultations and parliamentary assurances, the Union Minister Jitendra Singh will launch the campaign and a dedicated portal on October 1.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier directed to start such a campaign for disposal of pending matters in each ministry, department and other attached, subordinate and autonomous bodies of Indian government.

The Prime Minister's Office and Cabinet Secretariat will also be participating in the special campaign, said a Ministry of Personnel communique.

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has been designated as Nodal Department to monitor the Campaign. In this regard, DARPG is organising a function to launch a Special Campaign from October 2 to October 31, 2021.

The government has directed to make all-out efforts may dispose of the identified pending references during the special campaign period.



Also, in the course of such disposal, the existing processes may be reviewed with a view to reducing compliance burden and unnecessary paperwork done away with, wherever feasible.

Instructions have also been issued for ensuring cleanliness in government offices and to have a good work environment; to improve records management, review and weeding out of papers.

During this special campaign, files of temporary nature shall be identified and weeded out as per the extant instructions.

Further, redundant scrap material and obsolete items may be discarded during this campaign to improve cleanliness at workplaces.

For successful conduct of the special campaign, each ministry and department has designated a nodal officer of the rank of Joint Secretary.

The progress shall be monitored by the Secretaries and Head of Department on daily basis. A dedicated portal has been created in the Government to update and monitor progress.

The preparatory phase of the special campaign was conducted from September 13 this year to September 30. In the preparatory phase, ministries and departments have identified the status of pendency.

The cleanliness campaign will be undertaken in 1,446 campaign sites and 174 rules and processes have been identified for simplification.

The inaugural function will be attended by all secretaries to the Central government and designated nodal officers for the campaign in addition to several heads of department from an attached subordinate and autonomous bodies. (ANI)

