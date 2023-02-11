Govt to campaign connecting youth with India's postal history through reels, shots: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the transformation of the postal department, in the last eight years, has become a medium to take services worth crores of rupees to far-flung areas digitally.

"The postal department has now become a medium to take services, direct benefits and banking networks to far-flung areas through digital means. Every week a reel or shots are to be made on a postage stamp to increase awareness among the youth," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while talking to ANI after the inauguration of the National Philatelic Exhibition, AMRITPEX-2023 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital on Friday.

The event has been organised by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications from February 11 to 15 to showcase the country's rich culture, heritage and history through postage stamps.

As a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, AMRITPEX-2023 is one of the biggest initiatives to comprehensively document and showcase the story of India from various aspects.

"The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the postal department, the digitisation of sending physical mail has created a huge network. Today, crores of people have their accounts in the post offices as they are provided with services worth crores of rupees. There is a digital transformation going on through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) portal for which I want to thank PM Modi," Ashwini Vaishnaw told ANI.



He further urged the post lovers to visit the event to witness another decision to start a digital exhibition under which we will release a new reel or shots every week so that the youth can stay connected through the digital medium.

"We will start a digital campaign for philatelic, meaning digital stamp, to connect today's generation with the postal history of the country," he added.

The inauguration event was also attended by IT MoS Devusinh Chauhan and other senior officers of the Ministry.

On the occasion, Devusinh Chauhan said that it ought to be a proud moment for the country persons to witness the postal history of India.

"Under the supervision of Ashwini Vaishnaw, this world-class exhibition has been developed in around seven to eight months. It has been created at a time when India is hosting the G20 summit," he said. (ANI)

