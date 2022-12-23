Govt to conduct across country Covid response mock drill on Dec 27

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A mock drill to test the Covid emergency preparedness would be conducted in hospitals across the country on Tuesday, 27th December.

"A mock drill for an emergency response to deal with Covid 9 cases will be conducted at hospitals across the country on Tuesday, 27th December, the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also be participating in the Mock drill," official sources to ANI

The mock drill is being conducted amid fear of a Covid surge in the country in the wake of a spurt of Covid cases reported in China and other countries. The Union Ministry in India has started taking several proactive steps in this direction.

The Union Ministry of Health advised States on December 20 to significantly increase genome sequencing. A high-level meeting was also chaired by Union Health Minister on December 21 to review the COVID-19 situation & preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment & management of COVID-19.

On Thursday Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review status and preparedness and guided on Cautions against Complacency, advised maintaining Strict Vigil and emphasized the need for strengthened Surveillance with a focus on Genome Sequencing and increased Testing.

During the high-level meeting, States were advised to ensure the Operational readiness of Hospital Infrastructure, and adherence to Covid appropriate Behavior including Wearing Of Masks.

The Union Health Ministry has also appealed for Precaution Dose Vaccination, especially for Elderly and Vulnerable Population Groups.

According to officials, Travel guidelines have been revised and issued. 2% Random Screening of International Passengers to be re-initiated from Saturday, December 24, the random screening charges will be charged to the passengers. (ANI)