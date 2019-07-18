Govt to continue vigorous efforts to ensure Jadhav's safety, return: EAM

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the government will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure Kulbhushan Jadhav's safety and well being, as well as his early return to India.

Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha over the issue, a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan to review its order of death sentence awarded to Jadhav and granted him consular access, holding Islamabad guilty of violating the Vienna Convention.

"I can assure the government will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure his safety and well being, as well as his early return to India," he told the House.

Jaishankar said the judgement is not only a vindication for India and Jadhav but for all those who believe in the rule of law and sanctity of international conventions.

"The House, I am sure, will join me in this landmark judgement. The sentiments, I express in this matter, are those of the entire House and indeed of the entire nation," he asserted.

Hailing the ICJ's decision, he called upon Pakistan to release and repatriate Jadhav. Amid claps and thumping of desks by fellow parliamentarians, Jaishankar said the government welcomes the world court's verdict.

The minister reiterated that the ICJ, by a vote of 15-1, upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in violation of the Vienna Convention on several counts. "The sole dissenting judge in Jadhav case was from Pakistan," the EAM asserted, adding that all others stood with India in the case.

"The ICJ has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officer's access to him in accordance with the Vienna Convention," he added.

Underlining that government has made untiring efforts in seeking his release, including through legal means in ICJ, he said, "In 2017, the government made a commitment on floor of the House to undertake all steps necessary to protect interest and welfare of Jadhav and we will continue to do so."

The Minister praised Jadhav's family for showing exemplary courage in difficult circumstances, assuring them his return to the country soon. He also hailed the efforts of the legal team under senior counsel Harish Salve, who represented India in the case.

Soon after the EAM concluded, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah said that the entire House welcomes the verdict, a major relief for India.

"I am very happy that the entire House is together in welcoming the ICJ judgement. Hope we will pursue till Shri Kulbhushan is discharged and released," he said.

In a major win for India, the ICJ on Wednesday continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying, and called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction. (ANI)