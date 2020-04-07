Govt to distribute food supplies in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for 3 months

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], April 7 (ANI): Government has decided to distribute monthly 5 kg grains and 1 kg pulses, per person, for the next three months in the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This move will benefit all those covered under the Public Distribution System(PDS) amid national lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

India on Monday recorded the highest jump in the number of COVID-19 positive cases with 704 positive cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now increased to 4,281. (ANI)

