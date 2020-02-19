Govt to downgrade Chandrababu Naidu's security cover: Andhra DGP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police Office (DGP) on Wednesday informed that changes will be made in security of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, as per the Security Review Committee's decision.

At present, Naidu has Z plus security, which is the highest security cover in the country provided by the National Security Guard (NSG).

"Changes will be done in security of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as per the Security Review Committee's decision. As of now, no changes have been done in his existing security. Currently, he has Z plus security," Andhra Pradesh DGP office told ANI.

Around 183 personnel look after the security of Naidu in Vijayawada and 48 in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) strongly condemned the decision to downgrade the security cover of Naidu, alleging that the ruling YSRCP government in the state has decided to reduce the security of Naidu for political reasons. (ANI)

