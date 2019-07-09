Govt to explore possibilities of ropeways to ease traffic congestion: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that his government would explore the possibilities of construction of ropeways and other mass rapid transportation system projects in the state to overcome the problem of traffic congestion and over-dependence on roads.

"Our government would explore the possibilities of construction of ropeways and other mass rapid transportation system projects in the state to overcome the problem of traffic congestion and over-dependence on roads," Thakur said while presiding over the presentation made by Ropeways and Rapid Transport Development Corporation (RRTDC) here today.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has created RRTDC as a nodal agency under the transport department for handling all aspects of ropeways, monorails, pod cars and escalators to bring efficiency and effectiveness in the present transport system in the state.

He said that in the first phase, the possibility of urban mass transportation would be explored in Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala towns keeping in view the tourism importance of these places, adding that the ropeways were not only effective mode of mass transportation but also cost-effective and eco-friendly.

The Chief Minister said that the Government of India undertaking WAPCOS ltd. has prepared a conceptual plan and also pre-feasibility studies for Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala towns.

"The detailed-project report would be prepared accordingly and tenders for this would be floated by November this year," he said.

It was informed in the meeting that tender has been floated for the appointment of the promoter for one passenger ropeway to Baglamukhi Temple and a pre-feasibility study conducted for the construction of Neugal ropeway. (ANI)

