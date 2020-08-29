Govt to increase number of Basthi Dawakhanas to 300 in Hyderabad: Telangana Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 29 (ANI): Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday said that government will now set up a few more Basthi Dawakhanas and increase the number to 300 to fulfill the medical needs of the citizens in Hyderabad.

According to an official release, KTR stated this while holding a review meeting on Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad. At present, 197 Basthi Dawakhanas are providing medical services. He asked the officials to set up 100 more Basthi Dawakhanas and make them operational within the coming two months.

"Basthi Dawakhanas provide 53 kinds of free services such as OPD Consultation, basic lab diagnosis, free medicines, antenatal and postnatal care, services, and screening for non-communicable diseases such as BP, Blood sugar. Presently, each Basthi Dawakhana is registering about 100 plus outpatients per day. And altogether, a total of 25,000 citizens are receiving OP services through the Basthi Dawakhanas per day," the release said.



KTR stated that the Basthi Dawakhana received good responses from the poor, leading to an increased demand for a few more Basthi Dawakhanas. He expressed happiness over the results of Basthi Dawakhanas in providing primary health care to the urban poor.



"Through Basthi Dawakhanas and other primary health care centers, 5000 diagnostic tests are being conducted for the convenience of people, especially urban poor. The test results are being sent to the patients over the mobile phone," KTR said.



Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, and District Collectors of concerned districts participated in the meeting. (ANI)

