Govt to invest Rs 25,000 crore to enhance infrastructure, boost fish production: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Centre will invest Rs 25,000 crore in the next five years to enhance infrastructure and boost production of fishes, Union Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given due importance to this sector by creating a separate ministry for it. Fisheries sector will play a crucial role in the doubling of farmers' income," Singh told reporters after releasing Handbook on Fisheries Statistics-2018.

Published by the Fisheries Ministry, the handbook presents useful statistical information for various aspects of the fisheries sector. The last edition of the handbook was published in 2014.

Singh said that his ministry will strive to further increase 14 per cent growth rate in inland fisheries and it is working towards creating more awareness among the state governments and the people.

The fisheries sector is a major source of livelihood for over 1.60 crore people along with double the number in up and downstream, a statement from the ministry said.

The total fish production of 12.59 million metric tonnes was registered during 2017-18 with a contribution of 8.90 million metric tonnes from the inland sector and 3.69 metric tonnes from the marine sector.

There has been steady growth in the export of fish and fish products over the period. Efforts are being made to boost the export potential through diversification of products for export, the statement added. (ANI)

