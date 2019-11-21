Govt to open Passport Seva Kendra in Kartarpur

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the government is opening one Passport Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSKs) in Dera Baba Nanak so that people should not face difficulty in getting passports.

"There was an issue that people were facing difficulty in getting passports. We've three passport offices and five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and six Passport Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSKs) in Punjab. We're opening one POPSK in Dera Baba Nanak and organised six passport camps," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a weekly briefing.

The spokesperson also noted that talks are also underway over removing the USD 20 fee that Pakistan has been charging the pilgrims as service charge.

The much-awaited Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometre-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur was formally opened for pilgrims on Saturday three days ahead of 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev on November 12. (ANI)

