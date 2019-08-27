Govt to provide 75% subsidy for setting mega food parks in J-K: MoS Rameshwar Teli

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Rameshwar Teli, minister of state (MoS) for food processing and industries on Tuesday said that government will provide 75 per cent subsidy to the those interested in setting up Mega Food Park in Jammu and Kashmir.

Outlining that abrogation of Article 370 has paved way for establishment of food parks in Jammu and Kashmir, Teli said that companies will now look forward to setting up big food industries in the valley.

"Our budget is of Rs 1,400 Crore and our department will provide maximum aid to set up a mega food park in Jammu and Kashmir. The government will provide 75 per cent subsidy if any state government or entrepreneur sets up a mega food park in the region. We hope that farmers will also take advantage of the schemes of our department. We also want no food produced in Jammu and Kashmir should be wasted," said Teli while addressing the reporters.

Teli further announced that his department will be holding a roadshow in the state to spread awareness about government schemes.

"Similarly, we will be conducting a roadshow in Nagaland tomorrow in order to promote our schemes and spread awareness among the farmers over there. This show would also spread awareness about wastage of food there," Teli added.

According to Teli, many local entrepreneurs had turned up at his office in order to set up a food park in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The major problem to set up a mega food park is that it requires at least 50 acres of land but in a region and terrain like this, it is difficult to get such a big piece of land. So, we are trying that we should start by setting up mini food parks in about 20-21 acres of land," said Teli. (ANI)

