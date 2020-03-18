Govt to put fences with anti-cut features on borders: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the government has decided to put fences with anti-cut, anti-climb, anti-rust features on borders wherever approval for new/replacement fences are pending.

The minister gave the reply to a question on whether the government is considering putting new steel fences on borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In another reply, Rai said that two pilot projects Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) of 5 kilometres each have been completed in Jammu.

"Two pilot projects of 5 kilometres each have been in Jammu has been completed, and a project of 61 km has been taken up in Dhubri, Assam," Rai stated in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on whether the implementation of Comprehensive Integrated Board Management System (CIBMS) has been considered necessary by the government.

"As part of Comprehensive Integrated Board Management System (CIBMS), Technological Solutions are being used for vulnerable areas where physical fencing is not feasible or the other elements of border security infrastructure need to be strengthened on Indo-Bangladesh Border and Indo-Pakistan Border to prevent infiltration, smuggling and other illegal activities from across the border," read the reply.

Rai said that CIMBS involves the integration of various sensors and surveillance equipment with a command and control system. (ANI)

