Govt to ramp up domestic production and import the drug used to treat Black Fungus: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Government has chalked out a strategy with manufacturers to ramp up the domestic production as well as to import Amphotericin-B which cures Mucormycosis commonly known as Black Fungus, which is a post-COVID complication, from all over the world.

His remarks came after he reviewed the requirement and supply position of Amphotericin-B today.

In a series of tweet today, the Union Minister said, "Reviewed requirement and supply position of Amphotericin-B which cures Mucormycosis. We have chalked out a strategy with manufacturers to ramp up domestic production as well as to import the drug from all over the world."

Mandaviya informed that the supply of Amphotericin-B has been increased many folds but currently there is a sudden demand surge.

He assured that the Government is committed to making all possible and necessary efforts to make it available to needy patients.

"We have already improved the supply of Amphotericin-B by many folds. But currently, we are facing a sudden demand surge. Let me assure that we are committed to moving heaven and earth to make it available to needy patients," said Mandaviya in another tweet.

He further stated that the Government has also outlined the system for efficient distribution and supply chain management of Amphotericin-B.

Stating that the shortage is expected to get resolved at the earliest, Mandaviya urged the states to use the drug judiciously by strictly following the prescribed guidelines.

"We have also outlined the system for efficient distribution and supply chain management of Amphotericin-B. The shortage will get resolved at the earliest. I also urge states to use this drug judiciously by strictly following guidelines," he added. (ANI)