Govt to start awareness programme in mission mode in tribal areas to eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia, says Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that the government will start an awareness programme in tribal areas affected by Sickle Cell Anaemia.

The seven crore people in the age group 0-40 years will be screened with support from ministries and state governments, he added.

Sickle Cell Anaemia is a prevalent disease in tribal populations and work under Union Budget 2023-2024 will be done to eliminate the disease, Mandaviya added.

On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said that Sickle Cell Anaemia will be eliminated by 2047.

While talking to ANI, Mandaviya said, "Sickle cell anaemia is a prevalent disease in our tribal population. It has been announced in this budget that work will be done in mission mode to eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia and it will be eliminated by 2047."



"An awareness programme will be started in those tribal areas which are badly affected by Sickle Cell Anaemia. The seven crore people in the age group 0-40 years will be screened with support from ministeries and state governments," he added.

The screening will be done in approximately 200 districts, he stated.

"An important announcement was made in this budget for the Ministry of Health. A govt lab will be opened for those doing research in the health sector. The country should be free from sickle cell anaemia when celebrating 100 years of independence," Union Health Minister said further said.

Mandaviya added that the facilities in the select ICMR labs will be made for research by the public and faculty of private medical colleges and research and Development teams of the private sector for encouraging collaborative research and innovation, Mandaviya added.

The PM Programme for Restoration Awareness Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PM-PRANAM) will be launched to incentivise States and Union Territories to promote alternative fertilizers and balanced use of chemical fertilizers.

The Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad will be supported as a Centre of Excellence. (ANI)

