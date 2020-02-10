Govt to take appropriate decision on SC verdict on quotas after high-level consideration: Thawar Chand Gehlot

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday told the Lok Sabha that the Supreme Court verdict about states not being bound to provide reservation in appointments came in the wake of decision of Congress government in Uttarakhand in 2012 and the union government would take appropriate decision in the matter after high-level consideration.

Members of Congress and some other opposition parties staged a walkout after they were not given permission to speak following the minister's brief statement in the House.

Gehlot said the issue was very important and the government was discussing it at a high level.

He said neither the opinion of union government was sought nor was it made a party to the case in the Supreme Court.

"Here, I want to make it clear that in this matter, neither was the Government of India was made a party nor an affidavit sought," he said.

The minister said the petition was filed due to the decision of the Uttarakhand government taken in September 2012 about not implementing reservations in promotions.

"It will be appropriate to mention here that there was a Congress government in Uttarakhand in 2012. Our government is committed to implementing measures for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. After considering it a high level, the Government of India will take appropriate steps," he said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to speak after Gehlot's remarks but Speaker Om Birla said that there cannot be further discussion on the issue after the minister's statement.

The Supreme Court had on Friday said that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. The top court also said the States cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community. (ANI)

