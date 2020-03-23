Govt tracing contacts of two COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar: Official

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Bihar's Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar has said that the government is tracing the contacts of the two positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

"Two COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar till now, both from Patna. One died due to renal failure. One of the family members of the second positive case has a travel history to Italy. The family member was in quarantine and showed no symptoms. We are tracing contacts of the cases," Kumar said.

The samples of the 38-year-old man who passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure in Bihar's state capital tested positive for coronavirus, according to Doctor Prabhat Kumar Singh, AIIMS Patna.

"A 38-year-old man passed away in Bihar due to kidney failure has tested positive for COVID-19. He was from Munger and died yesterday at AIIMS in Patna. He had returned from Kolkata two days ago," Singh told ANI over phone.

The man, a resident of Munger district, had a travel history to Qatar, and on his arrival in Patna via Kolkata was admitted to AIIMS.

Following his death, the hospital administration had sent his samples for COVID-19 testing and they returned positive on Saturday evening. (ANI)