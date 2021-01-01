Govt trying to fulfil people's dream of owning a home, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was confident that in the last six years, his government had taken steps that gave the hardworking common man an opportunity to own his own house, a dream that many have.

"Everyone dreams of having their own house. A house is attached to their happiness, hopes and dreams, the upbringing of their children, and a guarantee that even if all is lost, at least they have a house. But as time passed, these hopes of the people started to get crushed," the Prime Minister said at the launch of Light House Projects across six states.

"Even after spending their whole lives working for a home and paying the money, houses often just remained on paper, without any guarantee of materialising. Many also worry about whether the law will stand with them or not. I am satisfied that in the last six years, the steps that have been taken in the country has given this hope back to hardworking common people," PM Modi said.

He further said that the ASHA India Programme is being organised in India to promote research and startups, through which new and cost-effective technology will be developed.

Speaking about the Light House Project, PM Modi further said that houses being constructed in Indore will be constructed from prefabricated sandwich panel system, and in Rajkot, monolithic concrete construction technology from France will be used, ensuring speedy construction and successful handling of disasters.

In Chennai, American and Finnish pre-cast concrete system. In Ranchi, Germany 3D construction system will be used where each room will be made separately and will be attached together like Lego blocks. In Agartala, which is prone to earthquake, New Zealand's steel frame technology will be used Canadian technology will be used for houses in Lucknow.

"In 12 months, 1,000 houses will be built on one site. This means that every day, 2.5 to three houses will be constructed. We intend to finish this work before next year's Republic Day. This project will be a sort of incubation centre, though which our panners, architects, engineers and students will be able to learn and experiment with new technology," he added.

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh also took part in the ceremony.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHPs) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) via video conferencing.

The Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators - India (ASHA-India) initiative aims to promote domestic research and entrepreneurship by providing incubation and acceleration support to potential future technologies. Under the initiative, five ASHA-India Centers have been set up for providing incubation and acceleration support. (ANI)