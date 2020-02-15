Govt will arrange safe, secure Amarnath Yatra: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the government is committed to arranging a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said: "The government has taken the responsibility to provide a safe and secure journey of Amarnath Yatra. Today, I have reviewed the security situation with armed forces officials in Pulwama."

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located in Jammu and Kashmir, will commence on June 23.

"We will implement the suggestions that we have received from devotees, locals and armed forces." Reddy added. (ANI)

