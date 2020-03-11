Govt will be formed under Shivraj's leadership, says Yashodhara Raje Scindia

Bhopal ( Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia on Wednesday termed joining of Jyotiraditya Scindia into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as 'Ghar Wapasi' (Home coming) and said that said former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will form government in Madhya Pradesh.

"I am very happy today as our entire family is in one party now. It is Jyotiraditya's 'Ghar Wapasi'. Govt will be formed under Shivraj Singh Chouhan's leadership," Yashodhara said here while speaking to media.

"We are happy as I have worked under Shivraj and I know what wonderful schemes we had for people but today we don't have those. Best wishes to my nephew, hope we'll have a good aunt-nephew combination," she added.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after he ended his 18-years-old association with the Congress party.

BJP president JP Nadda symbolically inducted Scindia into the party by offering him a party stole and a bouquet in front of the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Scindia's resignation from the party, that triggered the resignation of 22 MLAs who are his loyalists, has left the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in a turmoil. (ANI)

