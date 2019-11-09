Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing members of unauthorised colonies in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing members of unauthorised colonies in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

Govt will bring bill in Parliament, Modi tells residents of unauthorised colonies

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:16 IST

New Delhi, Nov 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Central government will diligently complete the work of transferring ownership rights to the 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital and a bill will be brought in the winter session of Parliament.
"The government will complete the work with utmost responsibility," Modi said addressing a gathering of BJP leaders along with Resident Welfare Association (RWA) officeholders and members of unauthorised colonies.
The group had arrived to meet PM Narendra Modi at his residence to thank him for the Cabinet's decision to give ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.
The Prime Minister said the motive of the decision was "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas".
He said the decision was above politics and was meant for every individual irrespective of their religion or political affiliations.
Noting that a culture had developed after Independence of abstaining from or stalling decisions, he said this led to instability in our lives.
Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister said the temporary provision of Article 370 led to instability and confusion in the region.
Referring to Triple Talaq, he said it made the lives of housewives miserable.
He said the PM-UDAY scheme was launched after thorough consultations with people from all walks of life including the local MPs, MLAs and other residents of the colonies.
Prime Minister described the move to transfer ownership rights as a victory of the residents of Delhi who tried to cooperate with every government in the past with the hope that they would bring about a change in their lives.
He said the Government did not want the instability and uncertainty reigning in the lives of these residents, and hence decided to bring about the law to confer the ownership/transfer rights to them.
"This would change the fortune of entire Delhi. And till the fortune of Delhi changes, the country's fortune will not change," he said.
The government, he said, had removed both these anomalies and had similarly worked towards removing the threat of eviction for over 40 Lakh residents of these colonies.
He also referred to the recent decision to revive the stalled housing projects for the middle-class citizens.
He said the decision would help over 4.5 Lakh home buyers in the country and help them restart their lives in a peaceful manner.
On October 23, the Union Cabinet announced that it had approved regulations for conferring and recognising ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, which would benefit 40 lakh residents of the national capital.
The Cabinet also gave its approval to bringing a Bill in the next session of Parliament to implement the proposal.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, announcing the move, said that the decision will benefit more than 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies spread over around 175 sq km as development and redevelopment can now take place in these colonies resulting in a clean, secure and healthy living environment.
The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies that are inhabited by lower-income groups and does not apply to 69 affluent colonies identified by DDA including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anant Ram Dairy. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:44 IST

BJP, Sena attack each other in Maharashtra, Fadnavis submits resignation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The rift between BJP and Shiv Sena on power-sharing related to government formation widened on Friday with Uddhav Thackeray accusing its ally of speaking "lies" and the BJP saying it was shocked over his remarks earlier that "all options are open".

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:39 IST

Situation in Maharashtra will be clearer in one or two days,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Friday said that the political situation will be clearer in the state in one or two days.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:33 IST

Ayodhya verdict: Section 144 imposed in Bhopal, educational...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): District Magistrate (DM) Tarun Kumar Pithode Friday said that Section 144, which restricts gathering of more than four people, has been imposed in the district ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict to be delivered on Ayodhya-Babri Masjid land dispute on

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:32 IST

U'khand: Police of all 13 districts to keep close watch on...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A day ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, Uttarakhand Director General, Law and Order, on Friday directed police of all 13 districts in the state to keep a close watch on undesirable elements and sensitive places.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:19 IST

PM Modi says Ayodhya verdict will not be victory or defeat for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case on Saturday will not be a victory or defeat for anyone and urged people to ensure that the judgment gives strength to India's tradition of peace, unity and amity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:10 IST

Punjab: CM urges Centre to direct Google to take down 'anti-India app'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday urged the Centre to direct Google to immediately take down anti-India app -- 2020 Sikh Referendum.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:56 IST

Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute on tomorrow, educational...

Uttar Pradesh/Karnataka [India], Nov 8 (ANI): All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka will remain closed on Saturday ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land dispute to be delivered tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:56 IST

No matter what the Ayodhya verdict be, ensure peaceful reaction:...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A day ahead of Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday appealed that all should ensure peaceful reactions no matter what the verdict be.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:54 IST

Maharashtra: As rift widens further between BJP and Shiv Sena,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): As the rift between Shiv Sena and BJP widens further, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said his party will continue to wait and watch, and will observe the next move of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the government formation in

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:49 IST

Govt cannot take credit for SC's upcoming verdict on Ram temple:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A few hours ahead of the crucial verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that the government cannot take credit for the Supreme Court's decision to be announced tomorrow as it did not make a law on construction of Ram temple despite

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:46 IST

Maharashtra: Man dies after being stuck in service lift of...

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A man died after he allegedly got stuck in the service lift of an under-construction building near Bayer House in Hiranandani Estate of Thane West on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:45 IST

Tis Hazari Violence: Lawyers suspend strike

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Following a joint meeting of Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi, and the Coordination Committee of District Court Bar Associations of Delhi, the lawyers' strike which began after Tis Hazari court violence on November 2, was suspended today.

Read More
iocl