Govt will definitely think on it: MoS Defence on Army Chief's remark over reclaiming PoK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Tuesday, while reacting to Army Chief General MM Naravane's remark over reclaiming Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), said that government will "definitely think on the issue".

"This is what their emotion is. What they are saying is not wrong. The government will definitely think on the issue (Inka toh jazba yahi hai, inka yeh bolna galat nahi hai par sarkar iss baat par nishchit taur se gaur karegi)," he said while speaking to reporters here.

The Union Minister also lauded ex-servicemen for their service to the country. He also laid a wreath at Shaheed Smarak to pay homage to the fallen soldiers.

On January 11, the Army Chief had said that if the Indian Army gets an order then it will take appropriate action to reclaim Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He had pointed out that a Parliamentary resolution states that the entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India.

"There is a parliamentary resolution, that entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India. If Parliament wants it, then that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we will take appropriate action," the Army chief had said. (ANI)

