Govt will not provide pension to Padma awardees, says MoS Home Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that the government will not provide pension to Padma awardees.

He also said that a total of 2,214 licenses have been granted in the last three years to NGOs under the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA).

"1011 licenses were granted in 2017, 520 in 2018 and 683 in 2019 in the last three years," Rai added.

Further, Rai informed Parliamentarians that a total of 35,79,011 Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards have been issued to foreigners till March 12, 2020.

The OCI is an immigration status permitting a foreign citizen of Indian origin to live and work in India indefinitely.

It was introduced in response to demands for dual citizenship by the Indian diaspora, particularly in developed countries. (ANI)

