Govt will promote IT and electronics industries in Agra; youth will get employment: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that IT and electronics industries will be set up in Agra and surrounding areas to provide employment to thousands of youths.

The Chief Minister said that in the last five years, everyone has witnessed the changing picture of Agra, while adding that before 2018, Agra was known as one of the dirtiest cities.

Yogi said this while launching as many as 88 development projects worth Rs 488 crore in Agra and addressing the 'Prabbhudhjan Sammelan' on Monday.

"In Agra, pollution was such that the Supreme Court had to shut down all the industries. No new construction was taking place. All kinds of restrictions had to be imposed on the then government for promoting anarchy and disorder," Yogi added.

"Agra's mythological identity is getting restored now. In the last five years, everyone has witnessed the changing picture of Agra. Agra is now establishing a new paradigm under the Smart City Mission. Agra has modern public transportation facilities, and metro construction is underway. Metro rail facilities will be available by next year in Agra," he remarked.

Attacking the previous governments, the CM said, "Earlier work was done in Agra, but there was a different intention behind it. A Mughal museum was being built in Agra. We said that Agra needs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, not Mughals. And we dedicated this museum in Agra to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

He went on to say that when the Supreme Court took forward the process of bringing Agra under TTZ ( Taj Trapezium Zone) keeping in mind the pollution, "we have decided that all the industries related to IT and electronics to set up in Agra and surrounding areas so that thousands of youth can get employment opportunities."

Maintaining that his government has provided a better environment of security in the state, the Chief Minister said that as a result of the strict law and order in Uttar Pradesh, mafias who used to spread fear among people are now begging for mercy.

"The mafia who used to commit organized crime earlier, used to make life miserable for poor and businesspeople, today our police have made their life miserable. The Mafia is wandering the streets with placards hanging around their necks pleading for their lives and stating that they are willing to sell veggies from a cart," the chief minister added.



The Chief Minister further said that politics was rife with distrust before 2014. "There was anarchy inside the country. The sense of mistrust towards the country's politics was giving rise to anarchy in the minds of the people. But now there is an atmosphere of trust inside the country under the double engine government," Adityanath stated.

Yogi said that the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an example of how India is moving ahead in the world. India is creating a new identity on the global stage and has become the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Reiterating that the double-engine government is working not only for development but also for the convenience of the common man, the CM informed that Agra is number one in the country in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"Earlier there was no facility for street vendors in the nation, now through the PM SVANidhi scheme, they are getting benefitted. No one thought of all this," Yogi further stated.

Speaking about the infrastructure development in Agra, the CM said, "Today air connectivity is available from here to all the cities of the country.

Agra is progressing so much under the leadership and guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Assuring those who do not have housing and are eligible for that, the government will provide housing, the CM also said that to those who want to do business, the double engine government is working to make 'Ease of Doing Business' even easier.

He also informed me about the Global Investors Summit to be organized on 10-12 February 2023 and urged everyone to be a part of it.

During the event, CM Yogi distributed house keys and checks to beneficiaries of various schemes. (ANI)

