Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday (pic courtesy-LSTV)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday (pic courtesy-LSTV)

Govt will take strictest action in the killing of PSO of NC leader : Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:53 IST

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Home Minister, Amit Shah assured the Lok Sabha that strictest action would be taken in the case in which the personal security officer guarding National Conference leader Syed Tauqeer Ahmad was killed in a terrorist attack on Sunday.
He said that government will go to the root of the matter.
"Farooq sahab, I take note of your concern, I want to assure you that we will go to the root of the matter and take the strictest action," said Shah replying to NC leader Farooq Abdullah.
NC leader Syed Taueer Ahmed's personal security officer (PSO) was shot dead by terrorists in Hiller area of Anantnag on Sunday. The dead policeman has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed.
Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, said that it is the duty of government to fight terrorism.
"Our government is of the 'choiwkidar' and it will remain in the forefront for protecting the nation. It is the duty of the government to fight terrorism," said G Kishan Reddy. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:48 IST

AIIMS set to operationalise Burns and Plastic surgery block

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is soon going to operationalise a 100-bed surgery block, which would be dedicated to the patients with burns and plastic injuries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:48 IST

Hindi has lowered standards of debates in Parliament: Vaiko

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jul 15 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko on Monday claimed that the usage of Hindi language led to the deterioration of the standards of the debates in Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:47 IST

Three years after kidnapping, kin receive call for ransom

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Three years after a four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, his family received a call for the ransom here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:46 IST

Hyderabad: Five held for killing businessman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): State police has arrested five persons in connection with the murder of businessman Ram Prasad thereby solving the mystery behind the killing, West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) AR Srinivas said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:46 IST

Air India links Indore to Dubai with direct flight

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Air India on Monday linked Indore to Dubai with a non-stop flight, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the travel fraternity and tourists.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:46 IST

Toddler falls into Mumbai gutter: Case registered against...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Monday registered a case against unknown persons days after an 18-month old boy fell into a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:44 IST

Government using offset money of Rafale deal to train people:...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government was using the offset money of Rafale deal to train people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:44 IST

TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas threatens to quit LS, party

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): After the desertion of four of his Rajya Sabha MPs, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday faced a fresh problem from one of his Lok Sabha MPs who has theatened to quit as MP and the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:43 IST

Madhya Pradesh: 3-year-old boy went missing in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A three-year-old boy went missing near his house in the Gehun Kheda area under Kolar police station limits in Bhopal on Sunday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:27 IST

Call all-party meet to tackle nationwide water crisis says Punjab CM

New Delhi [India] July 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday on Monday suggested calling an all-party meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evolve a consensus and formulate a national strategy for tackling the deteriorating water situation in

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:26 IST

Haryana: Rainfall leads to water-logging in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Following heavy rains that bring respite from the heat to the people, the low lying areas of Ambala in Haryana got water-logged on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:13 IST

SP leader Neeraj Shekhar resigns from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar has resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted, officials said here on Monday.

Read More
iocl