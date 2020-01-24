Govt won't let universities become a 'center of politics', says Ramesh Pokhriyal in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said that the government will not let universities become the "centre of politics".

"We cannot keep our students entangled in petty issues. We will not let universities become a center of politics. We will never allow it," said Pokhriyal while speaking to media persons here.

The Minister's remarks comes during his visit to Srinagar as he was a part of the Centre's special public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir under which the delegation of cabinet ministers is supposed to interact with the people and educate them about various schemes of the government.

They will also disseminate information about the importance of the Centre's policies for the overall development of the Union Territory and its people along with the steps taken by the government particularly in the past five months after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the erstwhile state. (ANI)

