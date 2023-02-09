Govt working on war footing to implement projects announced in Rozgaar Budget: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a meeting with the senior officials of the Industries Department to review various projects which are near completion.

These projects include the Delhi Government's Cloud Kitchen Policy, Redevelopment of Non-Conforming Industrial Areas, Redevelopment of Conforming Industrial Areas, Delhi Bazar Portal and Startup Policy.

While reviewing the projects, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the main aim of the government is to implement projects with high potential of job creation on priority. All the departments under the Delhi government are working relentlessly to ensure the same."

He said that in the Rozgaar Budget, the Delhi government had announced various projects that can foster growth of the economy and generate lakhs of jobs in the next five years. Continuous stakeholder consultations are being conducted by the Dialogue Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) and other departments during the course of formulation of policies and schemes which will benefit businesses across the capital."

During the meeting, the officials told the Deputy Chief Minister that formalities for framing Delhi's Cloud Kitchen Policy have been completed and very soon it will be released in the public domain to facilitate the food business owners. The booming business in the food and beverages sector has great potential to create many job opportunities in the future.

Officials told the Deputy Chief Minister that the Delhi Government's Startup policy has been approved by the cabinet and will be shared with the LG for notification soon.



The 'Dilli Bazaar' portal is also finalising. This is to help the local sellers of Delhi reach a larger customer base worldwide with their unique products and services. This will help the local sellers to enhance their customer base. Every seller on the 'Dilli Bazaar' platform will have its own storefront to enable them to showcase their unique shops and products through detailed product catalogues. This will create an additional virtual store running 24x7.

Delhi government is also in the process of finalising the technicalities for the Dilli Bazaar App which will play a pivotal role in the implementation of this project.

The government is also taking up the redevelopment of conforming industrial areas to utilise the dysfunctional and sick land parcels on existing industrial areas to increase economic activity and generate employment opportunities. This will give a boost to warehousing, IT/ITeS, and the Cloud Kitchen industry.

The government also aims to redevelop nearly 25 Non-Conforming industrial areas in the next 5 years which has the potential to create thousands of job opportunities in this sector. Under this project, measures will be taken to make these areas green, clean and sustainable. The government will also engage with developers to effectively mobilize basic services and infrastructure in the area.

The layout for the project has been prepared and will be implemented soon. The Deputy Chief Minister has also directed the officials to work out a plan to make all the industrial areas of the national capital world-class.

To give a boost to Delhi's economy and create more job opportunities for people in the electronics industry, the Delhi government is set to develop an "Electronic City" at Baprola in South West Delhi. Soon an Electronic System Design, Manufacturing and Refurbishment Policy will also be formulated to facilitate the industries in setting up their businesses in Delhi.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials to explore more possibilities for the development of Delhi as a hub of high-end electronics and refurbished electronics market. Thereafter, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the pending formalities in the aforementioned projects as soon as possible so that they could be implemented on time. (ANI)

