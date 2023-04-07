Govt working to make Assam Police "zero vacancy force": Assam Chief Minister

Golaghat (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): The government is working to make Assam Police a "zero vacancy force" and equip it with the latest technological interventions to deal with modern-day crime, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

Sarma said this on Thursday while attending the passing out parade of the 178th batch of 1,715 successful recruit constables at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

Speaking at the passing out parade CM Sarma said, "His government is working to make Assam Police a zero vacancy force and equip it with the latest technological interventions to help the police force deal with modern-day crime."

"The state government in its bid to recruit fresh blood will appoint another 6,337 youth on May 11," he said.

The State government will also help the police forces with new technologies of forensic science to help them crack crimes, he added.

Addressing the new recruits, the Chief Minister congratulated the successful constables and asked them to use their power to help the weaker and underprivileged sections of society.

He, however, asked them to be hard on the anti-social elements and work together in wiping out crimes and their manifestations in society.

He also asked them to upkeep their professionalism and helping attitude in spite of all challenges.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the passing out ceremony and the uniform of the police are the symbols of truthfulness and courage and they should be true to the responsibility bestowed on them.



He also asked them to work to reduce the gap between the public and the police and strive to enhance the humane face of the police.

Sarma further said that his government vows to make the Assam police one of the best police forces in the country in the next three years.

"Assam is on the path of peace because of the unstinted contribution of Assam Police personnel" he stressed.

Assam CM while paying his tributes to the supreme sacrifice of Assam police forces said the state is on the path of peace and progress because of the role played by the forces.

He also said that their demeanour as police personnel should create confidence in the minds of the people. They should also help in the State government's tirade against terrorism, drugs, human trafficking and child marriage.

"The Assam police have arrested 7723 persons in connection with 4646 drugs-related cases in the state. Police also arrested 173 persons in connection with 203 human trafficking cases and rescued 358 persons," the Assam CM said.

The Assam Chief Minister also asked the constables to refrain from using any intoxicating substances and maintain their fitness by adhering to strict fitness and diet regime.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also presented four awards namely Best in Outdoor to Utpal Patoway, Best in Indoor and All Round Best to Mitali Das and Best in Musketry to Rima Pegu.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, MLAs Bhaben Bharali, Biswajit Phukan, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, DGP GP Singh and a host of other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

