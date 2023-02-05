Govt working to strengthen notion of "unity in diversity" in country: Union Min Bhupender Yadav on Budget

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said the Union Budget 2023 proves that the government is working to strengthen the notion of "unity in diversity" in the country.

"The government is working to strengthen unity in diversity in the country. The government has done work to mainstream the backward section of society and also worked for female empowerment. The budget is a result of the efforts made by the government in the last nine years," the Union Minister said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

Stating that it is the first budget of 'Amrit Kaal', he said, "The economic survey which came prior to the Budget clearly shows that the country is progressing at a rapid rate post Covid-19 pandemic."

Bhupender Yadav also lauded the 'Ease of Doing Business' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



He said, "New policies, legislative amendments, among many others have been introduced. Due to the government's efforts in the last nine years, a positive environment has developed around the ease of doing business."

Bhupender Yadav further stated that the budget had been presented to fulfil the aspirations of the people and make them proud.

"Compared to 2008-2009, the unemployment rate has come down in 2020-2021. The budget lays a special focus on a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy. The budget would also benefit and provide job opportunities to the youth of the country," he said.

Talking about 'green growth' he said, "The circular economy which is known as waste-to-wealth energy is the process where the resources of the earth are recycled, reused and reproduced. PM Modi also talked about it during 'Mann Ki Baat'. Even in the budget, the introduction of 500 new waste-to-wealth plants has been mentioned."

"The development, progress, and new initiatives in the budget clearly highlight that it is made keeping in mind the middle class, the poor, especially women," he added. (ANI)

