Govt working towards eradication of TB by 2025: MoS Bharati Pawar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and family welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar inaugurated the medical records room of the department of Clinical Research at ICMR-National Institute of Tuberculosis Research (NIRT) at Chennai.

Dr. Pawar outlined the functions of 'Nikshay Mitra' scheme for TB patients at the event on Monday. She also chaired a meeting with all the senior officials of ICMR-NIRT.

Dr. Pawar said, "Government of India is taking many initiatives to eliminate TB from India by 2025."



Talking about the glory of the institute, Dr. Pawar said, "It's an old institute. I appreciate the work done by NIRT in various fields. The primary duties of NIRT are to detect, treat and prevent. Nowadays, we are treating with the help of advanced technology."

Pawar also mentioned, apart from detecting, NIRT is also making people aware through the notification on the portal.

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in China, she said, "We are going to do a Mock drill today to check the availability of Oxygen, medicine, PPE kit and about everything." (ANI)

