Govt working with four-pronged strategy towards healthy India, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): With an aim to provide better healthcare to every citizen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government is working with a four-pronged strategy towards a healthy India.

Addressing a webinar on the implementation of Budget in the Health sector, PM Modi said, "The first is 'Prevention of illness and Promotion of Wellness'. The second is to provide cheap and effective treatment to the poorest of the poor'. The third is to "increase the quality and quality of health infrastructure and health care professionals'. The fourth is to 'work on mission mode to overcome obstacles."

The Prime Minister said the budget allocated to the health sector in this year's budget is unprecedented and shows the Government's commitment to providing better healthcare to every citizen.

Modi recalled how the last year was very difficult and challenging owing to the pandemic and expressed happiness for overcoming the challenge and saving many lives. He credited the achievement to the combined efforts of the government and private sector.

The Prime Minister recalled how, within a few months, the country could set up a network of 2500 labs and how it could reach a milestone of 21 crore tests from a mere dozen tests. The Prime Minister said coronavirus taught us a lesson that we not only have to fight the epidemic today but also to prepare the country for any such situation in the future. Therefore, it is equally necessary to strengthen every field related to healthcare.

The Prime Minister said as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, local bodies will get more than Rs 70000 crore rupees keeping health services in mind. That is, the government's emphasis is not only on investment in health care but also to expand access to health care in far-flung areas of the country.

He stressed that it should be ensured that these investments not only improve health but also increase employment opportunities.

Narendra Modi said the world now clearly appreciates the strength and resilience shown by India's Health Sector owing to the demonstration of its experience and talent during the Corona Pandemic.

He said that the demand for Indian doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, medicines and vaccines will increase across the world, adding that the world's attention would definitely shift towards India's Medical Education System and there would be a huge influx of foreign students to study medicine in India.

As opposed to the previous Governments, the Prime Minister said that the current government treats Health issues in a holistic manner rather than in a fragmented manner. Therefore, the focus is on wellness and not just in treatment. He added that a holistic and integrated approach is adopted from Prevention to Cure.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the AYUSH sector during the Corona period. He said our AYUSH's infrastructure has also been of great help in the country regarding increasing immunity and scientific research. He said the world is experiencing the impact of traditional medicines and masalas in improving health along with the vaccine in controlling the COVID-19. He announced that WHO is going to establish a Global Center of Traditional Medicine in India.

The Prime Minister stressed that this is the opportune moment to take the accessibility and affordability of the health sector to its next level. He said Digital Health Mission would help the common people to get effective treatment as per their convenience.

He said these changes are very much important for AtmaNirbhar Bharat. Modi said that though India has become the pharmacy of the world today but is still dependent on imports for the raw materials.

He lamented that such dependence does not augur well for our industry and this is a huge obstacle in providing affordable medicines and health care to the poor.

The Prime Minister announced that for self-reliance four schemes have been launched in the latest Union Budget.

He stressed the need to work at every level and to promote each level. He said we have to ensure that the people of the country, whether they are the poorest of the poor, even if they live in remote areas, receive the best possible treatment.

He said for these to happen the central government, the state governments and local bodies of the country should work together to get better results.

The Prime Minister said the private sector can support PPP models in creating a network of public health laboratories as well as a stake in PMJAY. There may also be a partnership on the National Digital Health Mission, digital health records of citizens and other Cutting Edge Technology. (ANI)





