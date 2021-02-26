Govt's Act East Policy opened up immense possibilities for northeast's development: LS Speaker

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 26 (ANI): Hailing government's Act East policy, Lok Sabha Om Birla said that it has opened up immense possibilities for the development of the North-east and the North-eastern states should tap the opportunities to the maximum.

Birla, who arrived in Shillong on Thursday, inaugurated the Outreach and Familiarisation Programme for the Local Bodies of the State of Meghalaya and the other North Eastern States today.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Dr Conrad K Sangma, Union Minister Rameshwar Teli, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh among others were present on the occassion.

Inaugurating the programme, Birla said that the broad objective of the event is to ensure that accountability of the executive is not only ensured in Parliament and Assemblies but at the grassroots level also.



In this regard, Birla stressed that Autonomous District Councils which function as mini legislative bodies should ensure executive accountability through discussions and dialogue.

He observed that initiatives like "vocal for local" will boost local area development and would also take the country towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Highlighting the imperative of balancing regional aspirations and national integration, he said that both are important for strengthening our democracy. He urged the stakeholders of democratic institutions to solve all problems constructively through discussion and dialogue.

The first such Outreach Programme, organised in Dehradun on January 8, 2021, was physically attended by 445 Panchayat representatives and approximately 40,000 Panchayat Representatives and officials were also connected to the programme 'online via weblink'.

Birla also visited the construction site of the new building of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and assured that all possible support and assistance would be provided to the Assembly by the Parliament in this regard. (ANI)

