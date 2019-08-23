Govt's own economic advisors finally acknowledged 'deep mess' of Indian economy: Rahul slams BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A day after Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that nation's economy is witnessing an "unprecedented" situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at the BJP saying the government's own economic advisors have finally acknowledged the "deplorable" economic scenario.

"Govt's own economic advisors have finally acknowledged what we cautioned for long - India's economy is in a deep mess. Now, accept our solution and remonetise the economy by putting money back in the hands of the needy & not the greedy," he tweeted.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the government, saying it should answer the people of the country about the economic slowdown.

"The BJP government should now clearly tell the country why our economic condition has worsened. Business is crumbling, industries are closing down, rupee is getting weaker, there are no jobs. Who will make up for this loss?" she tweeted.

Speaking at the 'Mindmine Summit 2019' event here on Thursday, Kumar termed the ongoing situation in the financial sector as unprecedented and called for extraordinary steps to tackle it.

"This is an unprecedented situation for the government. In the last 70 years, we have not faced this sort of liquidity situation where the entire financial sector is in a churn, and nobody is trusting anybody else," he had said. (ANI)