Goyal reviews various projects' progress including modernisation of coaches, speed enhancement

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday reviewed the progress of various projects related to traction and rolling stock, including modernisation of coaches, speed enhancement, augmentation of workshops and production units across Indian Railways.

Taking to Twitter, the minister informed that he deliberated on ways to promote localised procurement under Make in India.

Railway board chairman VK Yadav among other officials was present in the meeting. (ANI)