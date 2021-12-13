GPCC delegation urges Goa Governor to intervene in job scam

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 13 (ANI): A delegation led by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and others on Monday called on the Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and submitted a memorandum urging his intervention in irregularities, favouritism and corruption in recruitment of staff in government departments.

The delegation also included MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar, Youth Congress President Varad Mardolkar and NSUI President Naushadh Chaudhary.

According to the memorandum, the members of the Legislative Assembly from the ruling side have made shocking revelations alleging scams in the recruitment process and holding the concerned ministers responsible for the same, said the memorandum.

The concerned MLAs have also alleged that the jobs are sold for huge amounts, added the memorandum.



One of the members of the Legislative Assembly has made a public statement that the job scam in the Public Works Department is to the tune of almost 70 crore, stated the memorandum.

"This is to bring to your kind notice that the educated and eligible youths of Goa are feeling completely let down by the recent reports of irregularities, favouritism and corruption in recruitment of Staff in various Government Departments," it added.

"It is loud and clear that the BJP Government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has adopted malicious practices in the recruitment process of various Government Departments," it stated.

"The recruitments in Legal Metrology Department, Public Works Department, Health Department, Goa Medical College, Police Department have come under the scanner with reports of illegalities, favouritism and corruption in the recruitment process," it further said.

"It is shocking that the kith and kin of the ministers of the concerned departments have scored 100 out of 100 Marks superseding the qualified, intelligent candidates. The names of the Co-terminus staff members of the Ministers are appearing in the selected list of the candidates," it further stated. (ANI)

