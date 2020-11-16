GPCC Minority Wing Chairman Urfan Mulla tenders resignation

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 15 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Minority Wing Chairman Urfan Mulla on Sunday tendered his resignation from the post as well as from the position of GPCC Spokesperson and said that there is lack of unity among senior party leaders in the state.



"I would like to mention that I am not happy with the functioning of the party as there is no unity among senior leaders. They are only fighting for their personal gains and nobody is bothered about the party," Mulla wrote in his resignation letter to Congress Working President Sonia Gandhi.

They are not concerned about minority issues either. We are just used like tissue papers and vote banks. Congress suffers from the lack of organisation, direction and ideology, and most importantly lack of leadership. The old guard in the party in Goa have brought nothing to the party and have miserably failed in decision making again and again," he added.

He further said: "The old guard of Congress party in the state have failed in giving space to its young and ambitious leaders. Hope you will consider my resignation. I wish all the best to INC both at the centre as well as state level." (ANI)

