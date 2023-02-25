Grain stolen from ration shop in UP's Mainpuri, four arrested

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four people in Mainpuri for stealing food grains from a government ration shop in Bhogaon.

According to police, the theft was carried out in the early hours of February 22 when 161 sacks of grains including wheat rice, and millet from a government ration shop Chaudhary mohalla in Bhogaon.



Following the incident, a case was registered at Bhogaon police station. Police formed special teams to nab the thieves.

Based on input, police intercepted a loader vehicle on Friday and arrested the accused, and recovered 161 sacks of grains.

According to Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar, the four arrested persons were identified as Amit Kumar, Ajit, Gopi and Mahesh, all residents of Bhogaon. (ANI)

