Grain wholesalers market in Jaipur face slump in business due to COVID-19

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 9 (ANI): Grain wholesalers market in Jaipur face a slump in business as farmers are not visiting them to sell their produce due to fear of coronavirus.

"Our business is down by about 75 per cent and there is no supply from farmers. The market is running and providing only those commodities that are essential for people," said Ramcharan, Secretary Kukarkheda Mandi.

"We have assured farmers of fair prices, but they are not turning up due to fear of coronavirus", he added.

15 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state on Wednesday, according to the Health Department.

With this, the tally of positive COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan reached 363 on Wednesday. (ANI)

