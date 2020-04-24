Gram Panchayats centres of united power of our democracy: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Gram Panchayats are the centres of the united power of the country's democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas today.

While interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said: "Mahatma Gandhi used to say that the basis of his 'swaraj' is 'gram swaraj'. That's why Gram Panchayats are the centres of the united power of our democracy. Gram Panchayats are the biggest and powerful centres of our united democracy."

He said that the work of sanitisation in villages, setting up quarantine centres for people coming from cities, feeding the people and spreading awareness about coronavirus should continue without any break.

"In today's situation, the beginning of taking the country forward and make it self-reliant will only start with the collective power of the village. Amidst these efforts, we have to remember that the negligence of anyone can endanger the whole village. So there is no scope for relaxation," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that maintaining social distancing, covering the mouth with face cover or mask and frequent cleaning of our hands is the biggest medicine for protection from the coronavirus.

He also informed that around one crore poor people have got free treatment in hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. (ANI)

