Grandfather's death in accident spurs 23-year-old to launch campaign on road safety

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Twenty-three-year-old Khushi Pandey launched a campaign to save the lives of cyclists on the road after her grandfather died in a road accident.

Hailing from Ashiana of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district, Khushi Pandey is providing reflective red lights free of cost to every cyclist she comes across on the road so they do not meet with accidents at night.

"The way we have lost our grandfather I do not want any family to lose their dear member", Khushi Pandey said.



Khushi has named this campaign Mission Ujala.

Today, under Mission Ujala, along with lights in cycles, reflective light stickers are also being installed in tractors, auto rickshaws and battery rickshaws.

Even though Khushi took up the initiative alone, now she has a good team of volunteers to help and support her work. The team were able to install more than 1,500 back red lights in cycles across Lucknow and surrounding districts.

"It should be made compulsory by law so that all bicycles are already fitted with such lights as other vehicles. Also, anyone violating this should be fined under the Motor Vehicle Act. If this is done for bicycles, then we can get rid of this problem to an extent. The aim is to create road safety, otherwise, you will have to work like this for your whole life", Pandey added. (ANI)

