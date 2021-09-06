Great day on vaccination front, cricket pitch: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded India's performance in the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 as well as for registering an emphatic 157-run win over England in the fourth Test match.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine."

Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day of the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval on Monday as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-round performance by Shardul Thakur in the match helped visitors in defeating England by 157 runs to gain an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the series. This is also India's first win in Oval in 50 years.

In a landmark achievement, India administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses today. This feat has been achieved thrice in the last 11 days, informed an official release by the health ministry.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 69.68 crore (69, 68, 96,328) today. More than 92 lakh (92, 00,822) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh via a video conference.

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in India to have administered at least one dose of corona vaccine to its entire eligible population.(ANI)