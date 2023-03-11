"Great loss to State..." Karnataka CM Bommai condoles demise of Congress ex-MP Dhruvanarayana

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): Condoling the demise of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)'s working president R Dhruvanarayana, who passed away this morning, State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the late leader was a softspoken person and a voice of the State in Parliament.

CM Bommai also announced that the deceased Congress leader's last rites would be performed as per the State's honour.

"He [Dhruvanarayana] was great and a soft-spoken leader. He always stood for the people of his constituency," CM Bommai said, adding that the two times MLA went on to become an MP two times.

"He had an immense knowledge to discuss various issues and had been a voice of Karanataka in the parliament, his demise is a great loss to the State," the BJP leader said.

Dhruvanarayana, 61, a former member of Parliament passed away at a hospital in Mysuru this morning.

Doctors at DRM Multi Speciality Hospital in Mysuru confirmed the demise of the Congress leader.

"R Dhruvanarayana complained of chest pain, and his driver brought him to the hospital at around 6.40 am. But he didn't survive," Dr Manjunath, a doctor at the hospital said.



Dhruvanarayana was a parliamentarian from the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency from 2009-2019.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of Dhruvanayana and called this a huge loss to the party.

"Saddened by the sudden demise of former MP, Shri R Dhruvanarayan. A hard-working & humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of NSUI & Youth Congress. His passing is a huge loss to the Congress party. My condolences to his family," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed condolence over the demise of Dhruvanayana.

"No words can describe the irreparable loss of our ever-smiling friend, our leader & easily the most dedicated foot soldier of Congress, Sh. Dhruvanarayan. Dedicated to the cause of the poor, an avid champion of downtrodden, we will miss u forever my friend. RIP," he tweeted.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also mourned the demise of the Karnataka unit Congress leader.

"Shocked at the passing away of KPCC Working Pres. R. Dhruvanarayana ji. He will be remembered for his commitment to the Congress through thick and thin, and his illustrious tenure in Parliament. My condolences to his family and well-wishers in this time of grief," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

