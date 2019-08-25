Greater Chennai Corporation initiates environmental awareness campaign

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday initiated the awareness campaign through a Marathon for 'zero waste and no use of plastic.'

The Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, G Prakash and Gogula Indra, Ex MLA, started the campaign at Anna Nagar tower park.

"Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has initiated this movement in the Assembly. The government is not implementing this move in a stringent manner but in a polite manner. Government is making the efforts to save nature," Indra said.

"This movement is to protect nature. Particularly, the Greater Chennai Corporation is implementing this on the instruction of higher authorities," she added. (ANI)

