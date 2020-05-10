Greater Mumbai confirms 875 COVID-19 cases today, total count 13,564

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): With 875 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Greater Mumbai on Sunday, the total number of positive cases in the area has surged to 13,564 including 212 cured and discharged and 19 deaths.

"875 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Greater Mumbai Area today. Total number of #COVID19 cases rise to 13564 including 212 cured/discharged and 19 deaths," the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said.

Meanwhile, 81 more inmates of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases in the prison to 184.

Out of 184, 26 are staff members and rest are inmates, said the Arthur Road prison authority.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 60,000 on Sunday, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected State with 20,228, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



The number of total confirmed cases in the country rose to 62,939, including 19,358 patients who have been cured and discharged or migrated, according to the Ministry. (ANI)

