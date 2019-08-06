Greater Noida: 2 children dead, 12 people injured after house collapse

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two children died while 12 people sustained injuries after a portion of a house collapsed here.

The house was collapsed in Dugli village in Greater Noida last night. The incident took place when all were sleeping in the house.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by locals of the village.

Police have reached the spot and are probing the matter. (ANI)

