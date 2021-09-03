Greater Noida Authority imposes fine of Rs 3 lakhs on polluters

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Greater Noida authority has imposed penalties of Rs 3 lakhs on private contractors and other entities that were found violating guidelines and rules to combat air pollution, officials said on Friday.

The amount of fine has been asked to be deposited in the account of the authority within a week. The authority has also warned of doubling the amount of fine if the mistake is repeated.

"A penalty of Rs 3 lakhs was levied on four entities which were found violating National Green Tribunal's guidelines on air pollution," the authority said in a statement.

On the instructions of Narendra Bhushan CEO of Greater Noida Authority, a campaign is being run against the polluting units.



A penalty of Rs 50,000 was levied on Anand Builder, HS-II plot in Sector 3 of Greater Noida for leaving the construction material in an open plot. Naveen Kumar Jain, senior manager of the authority along with his team inspected the spot and imposed a fine for violating the rules of the NGT.

NK Jain, the senior manager of the authority, has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Apex Alphabet firm for keeping construction material on a 60-meter wide road track in front of plot number GH-01 (Apex Alphabet) in Sector Techzone Four. "The mixer plant was also installed. Due to which, the drainage was blocked," the statement said.

Besides these, the authority also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Moni Construction Company, who left the soil on site after digging drainage.

Singh has also imposed a fine of one lakh rupees on the French apartment located in Sector 16B, for keeping the waste material in the open.

Narendra Bhushan, CEO, Greater Noida Authority has appealed to all the residents to cooperate in making the city clean. (ANI)

