Greater Noida: Case registered after two boys attack girl for riding bullet motorcycle

A case has been registered here against two persons for allegedly objecting and attacking a girl for riding a bullet motorcycle and also threatening her father for the same.

According to the police, one of the accused is a history-sheeter and raids are being conducted to nab them.

"We received an application on 31st last month by the father of the girl that some people objected her daughter riding a bullet motorcycle. There is some issue between both sides. We have registered the case against two boys who are involved. One among them is history-sheeter," said Ranvijay Singh, SP, Greater Noida.

Police is investigating the case.