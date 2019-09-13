Greater Noida: Class 11 student falls from high rise, dies

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A class 11 student died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday after she fell from the eighth floor of a society in Greater Noida.

The deceased, identified as Diksha was admitted to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

"Diksha who is a student of class 11 died after she fell from a high rise. We are investigating the case," Circle Officer, Bisrakh told ANI. (ANI)

